Shipyard Repair Of Azerbaijan Ferry Vessel Completed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Shipyard repair of the RoPax-type ferry vessel "Azerbaijan"belonging to the Marine Fleet of "Azerbaijan Caspian ShippingCompany" CJSC (ASCO) has been completed.

Azernews reports with reference to the joint-stock company thatthe repair works were carried out at the "Zigh" Ship Repair andConstruction Plant.

Pipe works on the vessel were conducted, and various-purposepumps were repaired. The underwater and above-water parts of theferry, as well as the wagon and car deck, were cleaned and painted, necessary improvements were made to the livingconditions of the ferry crew.

After the repair was completed, the ferry vessel was returned tooperation.

The "Azerbaijan" ferry has a length of 154.50 meters, a width of17.7 meters, and a depth of 7.5 meters. In terms of cargo capacity,it is larger than the ferries currently available in the CaspianSea and has the capability to transport 100 passengers, 56wagon-type tanks, or 50 cargo vehicles/trucks.