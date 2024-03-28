Azerbaijan To Join IBAKTECH 14 In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan will participate in the 14th International Bread,pastry, ice cream, chocolate and technology fair IBAKTECH, to beheld in Istanbul, Turkiye, on April 24-27, Azernews reports.

A trade of 4 billion euros is targeted at the exhibition,supported by the Ministry of Trade of Turkiye and other leadingorganizations.

IBAKTECH will host more than 300 participants and more than 500brands from Turkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan, Italy, France, Slovenia,Ukraine, China, Iran, Lebanon, and Syria.

In the past years, IBAKTECH has hosted more than 80,000professional visitors from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East,from 115 countries. This exhibition is the second-largest in theworld in the food sector.