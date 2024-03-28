(MENAFN- Baystreet) Five Top Ways to Trade Gold's Bull Market Today

Walgreens Boots Alliance Lowers Profit OutlookToday's Biggest Winners: Ford, Apple, and TeslaSmartphone Market Forecast To Rebound In 2024RH Stock Surges After Earnings Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Thursday, March 28, 2024

Watch These Stocks on Thursday

The Reddit meme trades may finally be out of fashion. GameStop (GME) lost 15% on Wednesday after posting troubling results. Although it erased the pre-earnings rally, short sellers are in control again.

The short float on GME stock is 22.36%. The firm reported a 41% decline in software sales in the last two years. When Sony's (SONY) Playstation and Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox get a refresh, physical cartridges will become obsolete. The firm has a low chance of survival in the coming years. Its business prospects diminished when gaming companies started offering purchases as digital downloads.

In the drugstore sector, patient invests may want to sell Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) after the earnings report. It will need to close VillageMD stores. Additionally, it needs a cost-reduction guidance that is more than $1 billion. These expense cuts will hurt customer service quality. Expect Walgreens to lose business to CVSHealth (CVS).

Biggest Bullish Movers Today

Among the stocks moving in after-hours trading, RH, a luxury home furnishings retailer, added 7%. It expects strong demand trends throughout this fiscal year.

Sprinklr (CXM) gained nearly 8%. The software supplier posted an adjusted EPS of 13 cents.

Verint Systems (VRNT) added 3% after posting a 12.2% Y/Y rise in revenue, to $265 million. It expects to earn $2.89 a share in its fiscal 2025 year.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks