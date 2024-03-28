(MENAFN- Baystreet) Five Top Ways to Trade Gold's Bull Market Today

Walgreens Boots Alliance Lowers Profit OutlookSmartphone Market Forecast To Rebound In 2024Watch These Stocks on ThursdayRH Stock Surges After Earnings Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Thursday, March 28, 2024

Today's Biggest Winners: Ford, Apple, and Tesla

Investors are increasing their search for value. Ford Motor (F) and Apple (AAPL) fit that description. Ford shares gained 4.98% on Wed. to continue its uptrend. The company is more attractive after Ford indicated that it would par its ambitions in the money-losing electric vehicle market.

Both Ford and General Motors (GM) said that they would reroute shipments affected by the bridge collapse in the Port of Baltimore.

Betting on Apple to bottom at $170, buyers are buying AAPL stock. The company's Vision Pro will reportedly see Tencent's (TCEHY) apps in the Chinese market. This puts Apple in the lead since Apple's streaming services and U.S. services are not available in the country. The support from Tencent would create a moat for Apple's gaming and streaming business.

In the EV market, Tesla (TSLA), which is poised to lose 27.63% in the first quarter, is a rebound bet. The media reported that officials in Italy contacted Tesla about producing electric vehicle trucks in the country. Tesla is likely considering France, Spain, and Italy as a location for its next Gigafactory in Europe.

Tesla's fundamentals improved greatly in the last few days. The company improved its self-driving technology (FSD). Additionally, all future Tesla sales will include a test drive featuring FSD version 12.3. Consumers will gain awareness of the system's performance in handling nighttime obstructions.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks