Fire Rips Through Tyre Shop In Colombo

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A major fire ripped through a tyre shop at Armour Street in Grandpass, Colombo.
Several fire engines were deployed to extinguish the fire, on Thursday.
Shop owners and others pulled out several tyres to prevent the fire from spreading.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. (Colombo Gazette)
