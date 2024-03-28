White House Urges Urgent Talks With Tel Aviv On Rafah

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Karine Jean-Pierre, White House spokesperson, emphasized that the discussion regarding Rafah is“urgent,” they are planning for negotiations with Tel Aviv in Washington.

She stated on Wednesday, March 27, in talks with reporters that“the office of the Israeli Prime Minister has agreed to reschedule the dedicated session on Rafah.”

The White House spokesperson described discussions on Rafah as“urgent and serious,” emphasizing that“we are currently working on finding a suitable date that would be beneficial for both sides.”

Meanwhile, international media reported on the upcoming trip of two senior Israeli officials to Washington next week for discussions on Rafah.

This comes as Netanyahu canceled the trip of two officials to Washington on Monday in protest against the UN Security Council's failure to adopt a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Hamas hostages.

The statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office mentioned that“America has retreated from its firm positions, and the Israeli delegation will not go to Washington. This American move undermines efforts for the freedom of prisoners, as it conveys a message to Hamas that international pressures will allow reaching a ceasefire without freeing prisoners.”

While the US abstained from voting on the ceasefire resolution on March 25, Israel has announced military operations on Rafah despite global calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, since the start of Israeli attacks in Gaza, the number of casualties has reached 32,490.

