Inauguration of Saadiyat Marina & Ferry Terminal and Rabdan Marina Creates New Maritime Gateways for Abu Dhabi Community

(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Thursday, March 28, 2024- The Integrated Transport Centre, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has announced the inauguration of Saadiyat Marina & Ferry Terminal and Rabdan Marina; state-of-the-art facilities providing exceptional services and amenities for local mariners and boat owners. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in enhancing maritime connectivity and infrastructure in the Emirate.



Saadiyat Marina & Ferry Terminal, designed as a versatile marine hub for different types of vessels, includes a range of amenities including 64 floating pontoons for vessel mooring, a 10-metre-wide slipway,12 dry berths, 6 commercial outlets, 70 parking spaces, and modern administrative buildings. It also features a state-of-the-art ferry terminal with 2 ferry ramps, providing crucial links between Saadiyat and neighbouring islands, catering to both the maritime community and visitors alike.



Situated in the Rabdan area of Abu Dhabi, Rabdan Marina consists of 19 berths for leisure boats and jet skis, along with a 14-metre-wide slipway,18 dry berths, F&B outlets, utilities on the dock, and 24/7 security and CCTV surveillance. The marina also offers a range of services, including boat launching and recovery, washing and engine flushing service, and assisted berthing.



The marina features several retail venues catering to the boating community, residents, and tourists. Furthermore, its prime location offers an incredible view of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.



The Integrated Transport Centre works in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Maritime to achieve the joint vision of DMT and AD Ports Group which extends beyond infrastructure developments; it also encompasses responsible management of marine ecosystems. Recognising the potential impact the development of Saadiyat Marina may have on the surrounding marine habitat, extensive research was conducted, in collaboration with AD Ports Group's Environment and Sustainability department.



As a result, seventeen ecological articulated concrete mattresses were installed on the Saadiyat Marina & Ferry Terminal seabed, alongside Eco Sea Wall Panels on the quay walls, each composed of unique materials that seamlessly integrate into the environment. The mattresses developed by a science-based company and panels developed by a pioneering tech company not only attract and promote the growth of organisms, but also improve water quality and biodiversity, contributing to the preservation of marine life and habitats.





His Excellency Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stressed: “The opening of Saadiyat Marina & Ferry Terminal and Rabdan Marina confirms our commitment to creating waterfronts that go beyond the concept of infrastructure alone, leading to the creation of a thriving marine ecosystem. Our continuous work to modernise Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector is in line with the rapid changes taking place in the world, to provide sustainable infrastructure that shapes the future of maritime excellence in our emirate.”

His Excellency added: “Our goal is to maintain Abu Dhabi’s position among the ranks of the leading global commercial and maritime centres, and to strengthen our maritime sector and modernise it with high-level infrastructure and services, in accordance with our strategic vision to encourage the sustainability of the marine environment and stimulate positive interaction between the various components of the marine environment.”



Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group said, “With the completion of the development at Rabdan Marina and Saadiyat Marina & Ferry Terminal, we are providing Abu Dhabi’s maritime community with access to modern infrastructure and services with the highest standards of health, safety and quality.”

AD Ports Group is proud to facilitate the realisation of our leadership’s vision to establish our emirate as a global maritime centre. We are committed to continued enhancement of leisure and commercial maritime facilities across Abu Dhabi.”







MENAFN28032024005156011688ID1108032515