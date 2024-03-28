Samsung and Qatar’s Youth Entrepreneur Club celebrate first batch of Samsung Innovation Campus graduates with 64 students honored

(MENAFN- BCW Global)

Doha, Qatar, March 28, 2024: Samsung Gulf Electronics, in partnership with the Qatar Ministry of Sports and Youth and Youth Entrepreneur Club, has announced the graduation of 64 students from the first Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) in Qatar. The students completed a three-month course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and received their certificates of completion at a grand ceremony held in Doha.



Under the theme "Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People", the course is a unique opportunity for determined learners with a STEAM background (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) to build on their knowledge in machine learning (ML) and establish a strong understanding of the fundamentals of AI and its related applications.



DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "We congratulate the students who have worked incredibly hard to get here and now possess the skills and confidence to excel in their careers and endeavours. They have demonstrated their talent and potential in mastering the principles of AI, which are essential for building Qatar’s digital economy and its sustainable development. Further, we are grateful to the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Youth Entrepreneur Club for their collaboration and vision in helping us launch this program in Qatar. Samsung is dedicated to fostering a culture of learning and creativity among the young generation and will keep investing in the education and empowerment of the youth in Qatar and the region.”



Ibrahim Khaled Al-Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneur Club, said: “Celebrating the graduation of these meritorious students from the Samsung Innovation Campus in Qatar marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Samsung. This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing innovation and providing essential skills in AI and machine learning to the youth. Together, we are empowering the next generation to imbibe these new skills and drive technological advancements for a prosperous future.”



The course's specialized curriculum teaches the prominent tools and applications in AI and machine learning-related workplaces. Following an introduction to AI and machine learning, learners were taken through the fundamentals of AI by an expert instructor, as well as live online sessions, to develop a clear understanding of technical processes. The course is delivered through a blended learning, self-paced format, with participants given exercises for each module and access to content presentations and pre-recorded videos covering statistics, algorithms, and programming.



The students have gained an understanding of the statistical and mathematical foundation of machine learning, comprehended the utility of Python and the libraries used for machine learning algorithms, the application of these algorithms to real data sets, and learned to build projects while following the data science lifecycle.



The introduction of SIC in the country, Samsung's global citizenship program, supports Qatar Vision 2030, which has digital transformation as a key pillar. An MoU establishing the SIC was signed between Samsung and the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Youth Entrepreneur Club in October 2023, bringing Samsung's signature AI course to the country.







