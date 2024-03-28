Hotel Indigo Redefines Art Experience With Launch Of Keerthana's First Supper

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - Hotel Indigo, Dubai Downtown, proudly announced the successful launch of an innovative art concept, 'First Supper,' by the talented artist Keerthana S Kumar. Taking a bold twist on the iconic Renaissance piece 'Last Supper,' Keerthana reimagined the artwork to reflect modern ideals and diversity.

Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, Keerthana's 'First Supper' breathed new life into the classic scene, portraying a group of diverse men and women enjoying a scrumptious meal together, unapologetically claiming their seats at the table. The artwork stood as a celebration of culture, where seats were earned based on merit rather than birthright, echoing the artist's vision of a world where inclusivity thrives.

The event, held on February 11th at 2:00 PM at Open Sesame, welcomed guests to an invite-only experiential brunch. Attendees had the unique opportunity to step into the painting and immerse themselves in Keerthana's world, experiencing firsthand the vibrancy and positivity that emanated from her artwork.

Throughout the day, guests engaged in stimulating discussions about art, culture, and society, while indulging in a recreation of the 'First Supper' table, enjoying a delectable feast amidst the vibrant atmosphere of Open Sesame. The display of the series of vibrant and positive paintings in the restaurant provided a captivating backdrop, where hospitality intertwined seamlessly with the showcased art.

The event was a resounding success, with attendees praising the concept and the thought-provoking nature of Keerthana's artwork. Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is proud to have hosted such an impactful and memorable event, further solidifying its commitment to promoting art, culture, and diversity within the community.



