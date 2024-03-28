Australia Hits 34-Year High

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan stocks fell the most among Asian markets Thursday, while Australian stocks hit a record high, helped by a boost from mining shares. The Japanese yen remained near 34-year lows.

In Japan, the Nikkei dumped 594.66 points, or 1.5%, to 40,168.07.

The Japanese yen was trading at 151.41 against the U.S. dollar a day after hitting 151.97 - its weakest level against the greenback in 34 years.

The multi-decade lows of the yen fueled market speculation of a potential government intervention to support the currency. Japan's finance minister Shunichi Suzuki indicated earlier in the week that measures to“respond to disorderly FX moves” will not be ruled out.

Australian stocks hit an intraday high. The index was higher for a second straight day. Heavyweight miners rose including Rio Tinto up 0.7% and BHP Group up 1.4%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index regained 148.58 points, or 0.9%, to 16,541.42.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 moved up 18.17 points, or 0.5%, to 3,520.96.

It was reported that China's central bank may restart treasury bond buying, a monetary policy tool it has not used in more than two decades.

In other markets

In Korea, the Kospi index lost 9.29 points, or 0.3%, to 2,745.82.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index dropped 53.57 points, or 0.3%, to 20,146.55.

Singapore's Straits Times Index moved downward 27.7 points, or 0.9%, to 3,224.01.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 jumped 94.63 points, or 0.8%, to 12,105.29.

In Australia, the ASX 200 gained 77.25 points, or 1%, to 7,896.86.











