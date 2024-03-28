Azerbaijan Lists 23 New Narcotic Compounds

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

23 new narcotic substances have been added to the list of bannedsubstances in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citingthe Prosecutor General's Office.

It was reported that the 67th session of the UN Commission onNarcotic Drugs was held in Vienna from March 18 to 22. VusalAliyev, the Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, representedthe country at the meeting.

During the session, issues related to the implementation ofinternational agreements on drug control, obligations on drugpolicy, cooperation, and coordination of efforts in addressing theglobal drug problem and combating it, including discussions onrecommendations from the commission's subsidiary bodies, werediscussed.

It was emphasised that 23 new narcotic substances, psychotropicsubstances, and their precursors have been added to the list ofbanned substances, and 4 new resolutions have been adopted duringthe session.