RFK Jr. choses former spouse of Russian Google co-creator as running companion

(MENAFN) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent United States presidential candidate, has announced his selection of Nicole Shanahan, a California-based tech lawyer, as his running mate in what he describes as a disruptive campaign aimed at challenging the entrenched "corporate kleptocracy" dominating American politics.



Despite Shanahan's relatively low national profile, Kennedy expressed confidence in her suitability for the role during a recent announcement in Oakland, California. Embracing the label of a "spoiler" candidate, Kennedy vowed to dismantle the longstanding dominance of the Democratic and Republican parties, which he accuses of perpetuating a system marred by debt, disease, warfare, and corporate influence.



In his introductory speech alongside Shanahan, Kennedy criticized what he referred to as the "Trump-Biden uniparty" and its alleged collusion with major institutional investors such as BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard. He emphasized the need for a viable alternative to the traditional political establishment, one that offers genuine hope to disillusioned American voters.



Shanahan's background, showcased during the event, highlights her upbringing in an impoverished family in Oakland, her expertise in Silicon Valley, and her commitment to environmental causes. As a mother, Shanahan shared her personal journey, including her experience raising her daughter, born in 2018 during her marriage to Russian-American tech mogul Sergey Brin. Despite their divorce in 2023, Shanahan remains deeply invested in her daughter's well-being, particularly in light of early signs of an autistic spectrum condition.



Moreover, Shanahan underscored the broader implications of environmental pollutants on reproductive health, stressing the urgent need for concerted action to address these challenges. Her multifaceted perspective, combining legal expertise with personal experiences, adds depth to Kennedy's independent presidential bid, positioning their campaign as a voice for marginalized communities and a catalyst for transformative change.



As Kennedy and Shanahan embark on their unconventional political journey, their alliance represents a departure from traditional party politics, signaling a growing demand for alternative voices and fresh approaches to governance in the United States.

