Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell Beryslav With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday morning, Russian troops shelled the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, with drones, wounding a 38-year-old resident.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Russian occupiers have been attacking Beryslav since early morning. Once again, the city came under attack from enemy drones," the statement says.

Two civilians explode on enemy mine inregion, one of them killed

As noted, a 38-year-old resident was injured as a result of the explosion. He sustained blast injuries, injuries to his arm and leg.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 27, Russian troops struck a residential building with a drone in the village of Mykhailivka in the Kherson region, killing a civilian.