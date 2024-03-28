Russia's Crimea Annexation Looks A Lot Like Ethnic Cleansing

Russification of Crimea is not an ad hoc policy imposed after the occupation. It is rooted in the ideology of Russkii Mir (“Russian World”). This concept, which is espoused by Putin, is itself part of a long historical tradition going back to the annexation of the Crimea by Catherine the Great in 1783.

The Russian World ideology insists that Russia is a supra-national civilization that extends far beyond the present borders of the Russian Federation to include Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other parts of the former Soviet Union. At the same time, the ideology is intolerant of any other expression of identity within its sphere and justifies the elimination of that identity, as is taking place in Crimea.

The Imperial Russian State (1721–1917), the Soviet State (1917–1991) and now the Russian Federation under Putin have at different times all sought to Russify the population of the Crimean peninsula.

The Imperial government encouraged the migration of Tatars from the peninsula and Stalin completed the process in 1944 by deporting the entire Tatar population – some 200,000 people.

Tatars are a long-oppressed Muslim minority in Russia. Members of the group are pictured at the 2020 Crimean Tatar Flag Day in Kiev. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images / ZUMA

A partial return took place under Krushchev (premier of of the Soviet Union between 1958 and 1964), which greatly accelerated when the Crimea became part of a democratic Ukraine. Putin has now reversed that policy, seeking the destruction of both the Tatar and Ukrainian identities.

Putin swore to safeguard the different national traditions that existed in Crimea when he launched the annexation. These promises were broken immediately and have continued to be broken ever since.

Ukrainian and Tatar languages have been suppressed, political activists arrested and any expression of cultural identity other than Russian is forbidden. The national body of the Crimean Tatars, the Mejlis, has been suppressed and all other representative institutions are a sham, like those in Russia itself.

Religious persecution against the Ukrainians and the Tatars, which is actively assisted by the Russian Orthodox Church, is also an essential part of the Russification policies.

The Russian Orthodox church is a partner in Russification. Patriarch Kirill, right, elevates Bishop of Minsk and Zaslavl Benjamin to the diaconate at the Christ The Saviour Cathedral in Moscow on September 6, 2020. Photo: Sergey Pyatakov / Sputnik

What is striking about the Russification of Crimea is its comprehensive nature and the ruthlessness with which it is being carried out. A major instrument of Russification has been the imposition of Russian citizenship on the population of the peninsula. This has been achieved through a combination of incentives and crude threats.

Access to vital services such as health, education, banking, pensions and jobs is conditioned on acceptance of Russian citizenship . No passport means that these services are not available. The refusal of Russian citizenship has led to confiscations of property, expulsion from the peninsula and even threats to take away the children of those retaining Ukrainian citizenship.