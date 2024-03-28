UK High Court hands Assange victory by halting his extradition to US

(MENAFN) In a significant development in the prolonged legal saga surrounding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the United Kingdom High Court handed Assange a victory on Tuesday by halting his extradition to the United States. While this decision does not directly alter Assange's current circumstances, it grants his defense team an opportunity to present their case before the court once again, marking a crucial step in his ongoing legal battle.



Assange, who has been detained in a high-security British prison since 2019, has faced a multitude of challenges, including solitary confinement in Belmarsh prison and the looming threat of extradition to the United States. The United States government indicted Assange under the Espionage Act shortly after his arrest, prompting a protracted legal battle over his potential extradition.



Initially, a British district judge denied the extradition request in 2021, citing concerns about Assange's mental health and the risk of suicide in United States custody. However, the United States appealed this decision, leading to a subsequent authorization by then-Home Secretary Priti Patel to proceed with Assange's extradition.



Despite these setbacks, Assange's legal team sought recourse through the High Court, requesting a chance to challenge the original dismissal of key aspects of their case. In response, Judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson ruled on Tuesday to halt the extradition proceedings, providing the United States with a three-week window to furnish additional guarantees regarding the protection of Assange's rights.



This latest development underscores the complexity and significance of Assange's legal battle, which has garnered widespread attention and raised important questions about press freedom, government accountability, and the rights of whistleblowers. As Assange's legal team prepares to present their case once again, the outcome of this legal challenge will have far-reaching implications for Assange's future and the broader landscape of journalism and free speech.

MENAFN28032024000045015687ID1108031900