(MENAFN) A recent report by Politico has unveiled that the USD300 million spending package earmarked for Ukraine, approved by the United States Congress, does not constitute fresh aid for Kiev as initially presumed. According to the report, the allocated funds were actually utilized months prior, raising questions about the timing and effectiveness of the aid provision.



The USD300 million allocation for Ukraine was included in a comprehensive USD1.2 trillion spending package signed into law by President Joe Biden, ensuring funding for the United States government until October. However, rather than constituting new assistance, the funds were designated for the Pentagon’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a mechanism utilized by Washington to facilitate arms transfers to Kiev.



A United States official, speaking on condition of anonymity to Politico, clarified that the funds are not currently available for use, given the operational mechanisms of the initiative. In reality, the USD300 million was obligated back in November, with the Pentagon announcing a support package that purportedly depleted the remaining USAI funds at the time.



Interestingly, the Department of Defense has employed an accounting maneuver to generate an additional USD300 million military assistance package under existing authority. This involved reevaluating weapons drawn from its stockpile for Ukraine at net book value rather than replacement value, a strategy aimed at mitigating costs. However, officials acknowledged that this approach has resulted in a significant budgetary shortfall of approximately USD10 billion within the Pentagon's budget.



The revelation of the Pentagon's utilization of existing funds for Ukraine aid comes amidst ongoing partisan divisions in the United States Congress. Despite the White House's persistent demands for over USD60 billion in funding for Ukraine, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives has reportedly obstructed efforts to release these funds, further complicating the trajectory of American assistance to Kiev.



The Politico report sheds light on the intricate dynamics surrounding United States support for Ukraine and underscores the challenges associated with navigating partisan politics and budgetary constraints in delivering aid to international allies.

MENAFN28032024000045015687ID1108031884