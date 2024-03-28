Italy's Deputy Premier unveils agenda for G7 foreign ministers meeting

(MENAFN) Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani outlined the key agenda items for the upcoming G7 foreign ministers meeting, scheduled to be hosted by Italy on the island of Capri next month. At a press conference held in Naples prefecture ahead of the meeting, Tajani highlighted that the primary focus will be on addressing critical global issues, including the Middle East, Ukraine, and terrorism.



Scheduled to take place from April 17-19 under Italy's presidency, the G7 meeting will bring together foreign ministers from the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Tajani underscored the importance of delivering a message of peace for Gaza, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to promote peace following a previous informal gathering in Munich, Germany, where similar messages were conveyed.



In addition to discussions on Gaza, the agenda will include deliberations on Ukraine and strategies to combat terrorism. Tajani stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to these pressing issues, aiming for thorough analysis and information-sharing to facilitate progress. Moreover, attention will be given to developments in the Mediterranean and Africa, as well as the maintenance of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



Tajani acknowledged the tense situation in Taiwan and reaffirmed support for maintaining the status quo in the Indo-Pacific. Notably, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are expected to attend the meeting, underscoring the significance of the discussions.



Furthermore, Tajani announced that Brazil, India, and Mauritania will be invited to participate in the G7 meeting, reflecting Italy's commitment to engaging with key stakeholders on global issues of mutual concern.

MENAFN28032024000045015839ID1108031763