Libya establishes joint security force aimed at securing border with Tunisia

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Libyan Interior Minister Emad al-Tarabelsi announced the formation of a joint security force tasked with securing the border with Tunisia.



This decision follows the recent closure of the border crossing with Tunisia by the ministry, prompted by an attack carried out by a "criminal group" in the region.



"The minister of interior, Emad al-Tarabelsi, issued decision number 389/2024 to form a joint security force, consisting of fully staffed and equipped patrols, to fight illegal migration, fuel and narcotics smuggling, and illegal smuggling of all kinds of goods," the ministry stated in a release.



In addition to the formation of the joint security force, the Libyan Interior Minister Emad al-Tarabelsi announced the deployment of security checkpoints near the border crossing "in order to ensure tight control over the movement of vehicles on public roads, verify the identity of the drivers and their companions, arrest criminals, wanted persons, and suspects," the release noted.



On March 19, the Libyan Interior Ministry declared the closure of the Ras Ajdir border crossing with Tunisia following an attack carried out by a "criminal group."



Situated approximately 170 km west of Libya's capital, Tripoli, the crossing serves as a crucial transit point, accommodating the daily passage of thousands of individuals.

