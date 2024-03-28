Moph To Electronically Receive Newborn Birth Certificate Applications For Eid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health announced that the applications for newborn birth certificates will be received electronically only during Eid al Fitr holiday via the registration link on the Ministry of Public Health website.
It added that the birth certificates can be collected at the Newborn Registration Office of the Women's Health and Research Center from 8:30am to 12pm or delivered via Qatar Post.
Meanwhile the death certificate issuance services will be provided at the Office of Humanitarian Services during the Eid al Fitr holidays from 8:30am to 12pm.
Birth and death committee will not receive applications temporarily during the Eid holiday, it added.
