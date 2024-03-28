Russians Shell 17 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Two Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 17 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, killing two people and injuring four others.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, the enemy fired on Dudchany, Novovorontsovka, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Havrylivka, Vesele, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Antonivka, Stanislav, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Berehove, and the city of Kherson over the past day.

Woman killed in Russian drone strike on village inregion

Prokudin emphasized that the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging two high-rise buildings and 10 private houses. They also hit the port infrastructure, a critical infrastructure facility, a shopping center, outbuildings, and a car.

"Two people were killed and four others were injured as a result of Russian aggression," he summarized.

As reported, 60 combat engagements took place in the frontline yesterday. Aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 10 areas of Russian military concentration.