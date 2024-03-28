Lisboeta Macau's World First LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO And BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO Has Officially Opened

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Infusing fresh elements into Macao's tourism industry

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 - Lisboeta Macau, in partnership with IPX (A.K.A LINE FRIENDS), proudly unveiled the grand opening of the world first LINE FRIENDS themed restaurant, 'BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO', operated by Lisboeta Macau that official licensed by LINE FRIENDS, on 15th March 2024. Esteemed guests were present to officiate and witness the event, with the exciting appearance of LINE FRIENDS BROWN and CONY.







The opening ceremony was officiated by Mr. Ricky Hoi, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Ms. Chen Min, Division Level Official at Level 2, Department of Economic Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr. IY Lee, Managing Director of LINE FRIENDS Greater China Region, Mr. SD Baek, Global Licensing & B2B Director of IPX, Ms. Dora Chung, Head of LINE FRIENDS Hong Kong & Macau, Ms. Angela Leong, Chairman of Broad of Macau Theme Park And Resort, Mr. Arnaldo Ho, Founder and Director of Macau Theme Park And Resort, and Ms. Connie Kong, Director of Macau Theme Park And Resort. During the event, the esteemed guests had the pleasure of exploring the exquisite themed rooms at LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO and savoring a wide range of delectable LINE FRIENDS-themed dishes and signature beverages crafted by the culinary team of Lisboeta Macau at BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO.







Ms. Angela Leong, Chairman of Broad of Macau Theme Park And Resort expressed, 'Through our close partnership with the globally renowned IP, LINE FRIENDS, we hope to discover more unique tourism resources, enhance Macau's tourism appeal, and promote the diversified development of the tourism industry. This partnership signifies a new milestone in Macau Theme Park and Resort's efforts to promote the diverse development of Macau's tourism industry and demonstrates our unwavering confidence in the cultural and tourism development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.'

Mr. Arnaldo Ho, Founder and Director of Macau Theme Park and Resort, also shared the concept behind the partnership with IPX. He stated, 'During the initial stage of the hotel project, we greatly appreciated the strategic model of the IPX team in brand management and desired to work with the them to introduce the renowned IP, LINE FRIENDS, and creat a LINE FRIENDS dream world infused with Macao's cultural elements. With the partnership, we aimed to pioneer the integration of 'Tourism + IP brand' in order cater to the travel trend of the younger generation, attract more international travelers to Macao, and bring about more tourism demand and development opportunities for Macao.'







The lobby of LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO blends the characteristics of Macao's Portuguese architecture with the iconic MEGA BROWN and the unique FLYING SALLY of LINE FRIENDS

Lisboeta Macau is committed to creating unique themed hotel accommodations and fostering Macao's tourism diversity

Lisboeta Macau has been committed to promoting the diversified development of Macao's tourism industry since its opening. It has actively cooperated with the Macau SAR Government's development plan for building Macao as a 'World Centre of Tourism and Leisure', promoting quality tourism and the horizontal developemnt of the industry, investing in 'Toursim +' cross-border integration, and assisting in enhancing the competitiveness of Macao's tourism industry. To meet the diverse demands of travelers and create unique tourism experiences, Lisboeta Macau not only created distinctive themes and utilized the allure of its own tourist attractions, but also continuously introduced innovative hotel accommodation experiences to attract tourists, contributing to the long-term development of Macao's tourism industry.

Lisboeta Macau and IPX have jointly created Lisboeta Macau's world first themed hotel accommodation, 'LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO', and Lisboeta's first LINE FRIENDS themed restaurant, 'BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO', inspired by the LINE FRIENDS characters' daily gathering to further promote the diversified development of Macao's tourism industry. 'CASA DE AMIGO' from LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO translates to 'a friend's home'. It has 82 rooms and suites, featuring traditional Portuguese-style tiles mixed with LINE FRIENDS elements, showcasing Macao's rich Chinese and Portuguese cultural charm. Three distinctive themed guestrooms, namely 'BROWN's ROOM','CONY's ROOM', and 'LINE FRIENDS' ROOM', each showcases the unique characteristics, drawing inspiration from a simple oriental beauty of Macao and the splendid colors which are inspired by Portuguese architecture, incorporating the fashionable and adorable personality of LINE FRIENDS into the hotel design. LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO offers unforgettable moments created alongside LINE FRIENDS characters, making it perfect for fashionable millennial generation and family travelers.







BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO blends the adorable elements throughout the restaurant, curating a fashionable space with the essence of style, cuteness, deliciousness, and fun

BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO has grandly opened, poised to become Macao's newest and hottest dining and gathering spots

Lisboeta Macau has also opened their first LINE FRIENDS themed restaurant in Macao, 'BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO' operated by Lisboeta Macau that official licensed by LINE FRIENDS. It mainly features Western-style light meals and homemade limited edition desserts. Lisboeta Macau has imbued BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO with the four key elements of 'style, cuteness, deliciousness, and fun', sectioning into three distinct dining zones: 'Fashionable Food Street', 'Nature Glamping', and 'LOFT Bistro' to create captiving and photo-worthy spots for guests. The LINE FRIENDS-themed delicacies at BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO are meticulously prepared by Lisboeta Macau's culinary team, blending LINE FRIENDS elements into each Western-style light meals, homemade LINE FRIENDS desserts, and special beverages, ensuring freshness and deliciousness. Within BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO, a dedicated LINE FRIENDS Merchandise Zone, featuring over 85 globally popular LINE FRIENDS products, allow guests to enjoy a pleaseant shopping experience. LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO and BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO, created by Lisboeta Macau, will definitely immerse travelers in a world that combines accommodation, dining, and shopping, creating a unique and new tourism experience.

About Lisboeta Macau

Lisboeta Macau, located in the Cotai area of Macau, is a Macau-themed tourist destination with an overall layout that references and re-creates iconic landmarks from the collective memory of the people of Macau, such as Hotel Estoril, Casino Macau Palace, and Hotel Central Macau. Lisboeta Hotel consists of 820 rooms with 3 major themes, including Lisboeta, LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO and Maison L'OCCITANE, also offers a one-stop entertainment space H853 Fun Factory with multiple brands and art piece display, H853 Art Space as well as Humarish Club launches variety of exhibitions in hopes to promote development of local art and culture. Dining facilities include Royal Palace, Stanley's Caf, Signature Noodles, Angela's Caf and Lounge and BRWON & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO. The unique entertainment includes GoAirborne, ZIPCITY MACAU, Emperor Cinemas, BEEBEELAND, Guia electric karting (Coming Soon) and H853 Outdoor Event Space. While creating Macau's iconic memories, it also attracts local residents and tourists with a variety of new experiences 'Memories of Our Time in Macau Begin Here, Lisboeta Macau'



About LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO

The world first LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO has 82 rooms and suites, which fully designed by global creative studio LINE FRIENDS, offers an exotic and unexpected experience with beloved LINE FRIENDS buddies for the hotel guests, like visiting their home. Three distinctive themed guestrooms, namely 'BROWN's ROOM', 'CONY's ROOM' and 'LINE FRIENDS' ROOM', are available for guests to book. These adorable guestrooms are decorated with splendid colours which are inspired by Portuguese architecture, and infused with a simple oriental beauty of Macau. In LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO, memorable moments with LINE FRIENDS buddies are guaranteed everywhere. Very suitable for trendy millennials and family travellers!



About BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO

The world first LINE FRIENDS themed restaurant, 'BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO', operated by Lisboeta Macau that official licensed by LINE FRIENDS, is situated on the second floor of H853 Fun Factory, a one-stop retail-entertainment space integrating with exhilarating sports, cultural and art activities, fashions and gourmets. Embracing the H853 Fun Factory's ethos of '#ITSALLABOUTFUN', Lisboeta Macau has imbued the space with the four key elements of 'style, cuteness, deliciousness, and fun', centered around the daily gatherings of LINE FRIENDS. The restaurant is sectioned into three distinct dining zones, each with its own theme loved by the global youth: 'Fashionable Food Street', 'Nature Glamping', and 'LOFT Bistro'. In partnership with the global creative studio - IPX, Lisboeta Macau has woven the concept of the daily gatherings of the 11 LINE FRIENDS characters into the restaurant space of BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO, giving each themed area its unique flair, and even the restaurant's exterior and communal areas have been designed with impressive photo spots. Lisboeta Macau extends the playful and trendy concept of 'autonomy' from the hotel design concept to the customer experience at BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO, where guests can choose their preferred thematic space for an engaging, memorable, and flavorful gathering with the LINE FRIENDS buddies.



Lisboeta Macau