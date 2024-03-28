Srilankan Airlines Holds Event For Corporate Partners

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: SriLankan Airlines held an iftar party for its corporate partners at Six Seasons Hotel in the capital on March 27.

Dharmapala Weerakkody, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh attended the event along with Fawzan Fareid, Regional Manager-India, Bangladesh and Nepal and Sujeewa Rodrigo, Country Manager-Bangladesh of SriLankan Airlines.





Fawzan Fareid, Regional Manager-India, Bangladesh and Nepal (left) and Sujeewa Rodrigo, new Country Manager-Bangladesh of SriLankan Airlines (right) addressing the event-Photo: Monitor

Mahbub Anam, Chairman and Mizanur Rahman, Managing Director of Wings Spence Aviation Ltd (GSA of SriLankan Airlines in Bangladesh) were also present on the occasion along with the airline's trade partners in the country.

At the event, the airline welcomed its new Country Manager of Bangladesh Sujeewa Rodrigo and introduced him to its trade partners in the country.

