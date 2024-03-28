UDC Organises Ramadan Padel Tournament For The Pearl Island Residents

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Following the remarkable success of the second edition of The Pearl Island Ramadan Football Tournament 2024, United Development Company (UDC), master developer of The Pearl and Gewan islands, organised the inaugural edition of The Pearl Island Ramadan Padel Tournament.

The newly launched tournament is open exclusively to male residents and is taking place from March 25 to 30th at the prestigious Fanar Feyrouz Padel Court on The Pearl Island.

With a strong commitment to promoting a culture of fitness and wellbeing within the community, UDC continues to expand its sports initiatives to encourage community participation in healthy activities and facilitate meaningful interaction and solidarity among residents of The Pearl Island.

The Ramadan Padel Tournament is therefore part of UDC's ongoing efforts to create a vibrant and inclusive community on The Pearl Island.

By providing residents with opportunities for active participation and friendly competition, UDC reinforces its commitment to corporate social responsibility and enhances the quality of life for its residents.

Known for its exceptional community management, The Pearl Island continues to evolve as a preferred destination for sports and fitness enthusiasts.

Throughout Ramadan, UDC is dedicated to promoting healthy activity and community engagement through various sports events and cultural experiences.

In addition to the football and padel tournaments, UDC is hosting The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar on Porto Arabia's waterfront, offering residents and visitors alike a traditional cultural experience of shopping and leisure amidst the Ramadan nights.

This vibrant event adds to the spirit of community and celebration on The Pearl Island, creating a truly enriching and rewarding atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan.