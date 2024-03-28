Former Haryana Minister Savitri Jindal Resigns From Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) Days after her industrialist son Naveen Jindal joined the BJP, former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal, 84, quit the Congress.

Chairperson emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, Savitri Jindal with a net worth of $29.1 billion is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

She announced her decision to quit the Congress on a social media post.

"I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today," she wrote in a post in Hindi.

Her son Naveen Jindal, who represented the Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha from 2004-14 as a Congress MP, will contest Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the same seat on the BJP ticket.

The BJP had won all 10 seats of Haryana in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.