Kerala: 23-Year-Old Man Hacked To Death In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A 23-year-old man named Adithyan was brutally hacked to death by a group of unidentified assailants on Wednesday (Mar 27) evening. Adithyan, hailing from Ooruttukaala in Neyyattinkara, was employed at a private finance company in the district.

According to reports, the murder of Adithyan is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over a financial transaction with his employer. The altercation between Adithyan and his employer escalated on Wednesday morning, leading to a scheduled conciliatory discussion between the two parties. However, amidst these negotiations, Adithyan was attacked by a gang of four men at Ooruttukaala junction.

It is reported that the attackers in a car followed Adithyan and fatally hacked him near Ooruttukaala junction at approximately 7.15 pm. Despite the efforts of those who observed the incident to apprehend the accused after they vandalised their vehicle, they were able to escape.



Adithyan's body is currently kept at Neyyattinkara General Hospital. Police reported that an autopsy and further procedures will be initiated on Thursday.

Further details are awaited...

