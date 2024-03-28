Water Crisis Hits Bengaluru's Oxygen Hub Lalbagh; Requires 1.5 Million Litres Of Water Daily To Quench Thirst

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Lalbagh Botanical Garden, which is also known as Bengaluru's oxygen hub, with a history spanning centuries, faces an imminent threat due to scorching heat. Without rainfall within the next 15 days, thousands of trees and plants in the 175-acre expanse of Lalbagh, which covers 240 acres, will be at risk of withering away.



Spread across 240 acres, Lalbagh is a sanctuary boasting an impressive array of flora, with 673 species and 2150 varieties from 140 families. Its verdant landscapes, adorned with 10 to 12 thousand trees, vibrant flower gardens, and winding vines, have long been a source of pride for the city.

However, the scorching summer heat has placed an unprecedented strain on Lalbagh's ecosystem. The gardens now require a staggering 1.5 million liters of water per day to sustain the vegetation-a demand that far exceeds the available water resources.

Officials warn that if relief in the form of rainfall does not arrive within the next fortnight, Lalbagh faces an ecological catastrophe. Thousands of trees and plants, including the cherished evergreens covering 175 acres, are at risk of wilting away, irreversibly altering the landscape of this historic site.

"The situation is dire," laments Dr. Rajesh Kumar, a botanist who has dedicated decades to studying Lalbagh's flora. "We are racing against time to save this invaluable treasure trove of biodiversity. Without adequate water, the consequences will be devastating."