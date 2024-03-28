Bank in Germany freezes account of anti-Zionist Jewish group in Middle East

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a bank in Germany took action against the anti-Zionist Jewish association, Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East, by freezing their account and requesting detailed information about its members. Berliner Sparkasse froze the account, citing the need for customer information updates, and demanded a list of members along with their addresses by April 5.



The association expressed surprise and concern over the bank's unilateral decision to freeze their account without prior notice. They found the request for member information particularly unusual and questioned the bank's authority to take such actions without explanation. They suggested that this demand resembled tactics employed by intelligence agencies or law enforcement to exert political pressure on the association.



The association recalled a previous incident in 2019 when their account was closed due to pressure from the Central Council of Jews in Germany. They noted a concerning trend of political persecution amidst a global shift away from supporting Israel's policies in the West Bank and Gaza.



Despite lacking widespread public backing, Germany continues to be a staunch supporter of Israel, often collaborating on controversial policies. The association pointed out that the timing of the account freeze coincided with plans for a "Palestine Congress" in Berlin from April 12-14, aimed at shedding light on Israeli military actions in Gaza and Germany's involvement in the conflict.

