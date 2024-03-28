PHCC's Wellness Services Continue To Impact Individuals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The wellness services at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) continues to be a successful approach to facilitate individuals to make positive lifestyle decisions that promote a balanced state of physical, mental, and emotional health.

The Health and Wellness venues at seven health centres serve as comprehensive facilities, designed to offer clinical services to promote healthy lifestyle.

According to data released by the PHCC, In February 2947 individuals have sought services across the gyms at wellness facilities. Also 1,181 people have accessed the swimming pools. Gyms and swimming pools at PHCC's wellness facilities at Al Khor, Al Ruwais, Al Wajbah, Leabaib, Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail and Umm Salal.

Each wellness center is equipped with a fully furnished gym, a semi-Olympic swimming pool, spa facilities including a sauna and steam room, exercise recovery areas, massage rooms, and a variety of group exercise classes.

Healthy lifestyle clinics has recorded 235 appointments and wellness coach clinics have received 309 appointments.

Healthy lifestyle, health coach and exercise physiology clinics have been established in wellness centers to offer a wide range of interventions to address obesity, lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating habits and smoking.

Family medicine physicians in the healthy lifestyle clinic will refer concerned individuals to the Health Coach Clinic.

Individuals referred to Healthy Lifestyle Clinics undergo a detailed lifestyle assessment. Physicians will offer lifestyle prescriptions, including nutrition, exercise, and sleep and stress management. Depending on health condition of the patient, they will be referred to the health coach clinic, wellness gym and, if necessary, to the exercise physiology clinic.

Meanwhile, Smoking Cessation Clinics are located in 11 Health Centres across the country. These clinics have recorded 366 appointments in February. Smoking Cessation Clinics are located at Health Centres in Al Gharaffa, Mesaimeer, Omar Bin Khattab, AL Daayien, Abu Bakr Siddiq, Rawdath Al Khail, Al Ruwais, Al Leabaib, Al Wakra, Qatar University and Al Waab.

Individuals can access this service either via physician referral or by directly calling 107 to book an appointment.

PHCC across its 38 Health Centres have 1.782,628 active registered patients and provide more than 104 services. According to PHCC 440,292 visits of patients recorded in February.