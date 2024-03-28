Civil Defense Extinguishes Fire In Vegetable Packaging Hangar In Balqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 28 (Petra) - The media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Thursday reported a successful operation by the Balqa Civil Defense Directorate, supported by the West Irbid Civil Defense and the police, in swiftly responding to a fire incident at a vegetable packaging hangar in the Dirar area of Balqa Governorate.Upon arrival at the scene, specialized crews discovered a fire engulfing the hangar, which served as a workshop for vegetable packaging. The hangar, spanning approximately 2000 square meters, contained polystyrene boxes and wooden bases.The incident resulted in one individual experiencing respiratory difficulties due to inhalation of gases emitted by the fire, while another person sustained hand injuries, the spokesperson said.Additionally, the spokesperson emphasized the preparedness of the civil defense teams, enabling them to effectively combat, extinguish, and control the blaze. Simultaneously, the ambulance teams provided essential first aid to the injured individuals, who were subsequently transported to Princess Iman Governmental Hospital for further medical treatment.An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the fire.