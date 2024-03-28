Casualties As Russian Uavs Hit Residential Neighborhood In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces attacked a residential quarter in the city of Zaporizhzhia, having launched kamikaze drones.
Casualties were reported in the area, says Ivan Fedorov , head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform saw.
"Enemy drones hit civilian households in Zaporizhzhia. There are casualties. We are verifying reports on the number of those affected and the scale of destruction," the statement reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the latest Russian strike targeted Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district overnight Thursday.
Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Russia's massive missile and drone attack on March 22 aimed at plunging the whole country into a full blackout.
Kharkiv region turned out to be the most affected one.
