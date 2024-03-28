Canada Should Already Join Ukraine's Recovery Efforts Consul General In Toronto

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine calls on Canadian businesses to implement reconstruction projects across Ukraine without waiting for the war to end.

That's according to the Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, Oleh Nikolenko , who wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday I had the honor to launch the general meeting of the Canadian-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce. I invited Canadian companies to be part of the peace efforts for Ukraine – by investing in Ukrainian economy and increasing trade, Canadian businesses will bring Ukrainian victory closer. Another area is the participation of Canadian companies in the Ukraine recovery efforts," wrote Nikolenko.

He added that during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Canada in September 2023, the parties specifically discussed the need to launch restoration work across Ukraine as soon as possible.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Canada and the Consulate General in Toronto are actively working to this end. Our main signal is not to wait for the end of the war. It is worth starting projects now, as other countries and their companies do (France shows one such example)," the diplomat said.

It should be recalled that last September, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Canada with an unannounced visit. During his two-day stay, he met with the country's leadership, addressed lawmakers, and signed off a number of agreements, including the updated free trade deal, which has since completed the ratification process in Canada.