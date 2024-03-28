Fly Jinnah Broadens Its Wings To Sharjah From Lahore

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan's low-cost carrier, marked the inaugural flight of its second international route connecting Lahore, Pakistan, with Sharjah on March 26. The carrier had launched its international operations on February 18, 2024, with first flight connecting Islamabad and Sharjah.

A Fly Jinnah's spokesperson said,“Just a month following the launch of our international operations with the inaugural flight from the capital city Islamabad, we celebrate the inaugural of our second international route into the UAE connecting Lahore with Sharjah. This step not only highlights the importance of strengthening air connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE, it also reflects our commitment to offering our customers new options for affordable and value driven air travel domestically and internationally.”

With its fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently connects five major cities in Pakistan - Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta - in addition to the newly launched international destination to Sharjah in the UAE.

Additionally, the aircraft offers affordable 'SkyCafe' on-board menu options, with 'SkyTime', a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Travellers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah's website flyjinnah or by calling the call centre at 111-000-035, or through travel agencies.



