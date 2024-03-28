Security Beefed Up At AAP Headquarters, Rouse Avenue Court

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Delhi Police have beefed up security outside the AAP headquarters and the Rouse Avenue Court ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appearance before the court on Thursday.

Kejriwal is scheduled to be presented before the court following the expiration of his six-day custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

"We have deployed adequate force to maintain law and order situation in the area," said a senior police official, adding that no protest is allowed.

Meanwhile, some AAP workers were also seen distributing pamphlets outside ITO metro station seeking support from people for Kejriwal.

As per ED, Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the Excise policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons and also involved in the demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours granting in the said policy.

The ED had said that approximately Rs 45 Crore from criminal activities were utilised in the electoral campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Goa.