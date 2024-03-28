In Kharkiv Region, Boy Killed By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 12-year-old boy was killed as a result of a Russian strike targeting the settlement of Borova in Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform saw.

"According to the inquiry, on March 27, at around 21:20, the Russian military shelled the village of Borova in the Izium district. A 12-year-old boy was killed," the report says.

Residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged in the settlement.

The type of weapon Russia used in the attack is being verified.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Article 438 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, on March 27, Russian troops struck Kupiansk with a FAB-500 bomb and attacked the village of Dvorichna using a drone, leaving a local man injured.

