Foreign Minister, Japan's Peace Envoy For Middle East Discuss Efforts To Halt Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday met with Japan's Peace Special Envoy for the Middle East Uemura Tsukasa.

The discussions covered efforts to halt Israel's unilateral and illegal actions in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip to mitigate their "severe" repercussions on the region, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Safadi underscored the urgent need to cease the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, emphasising the importance of prioritising civilian protection, upholding international law and humanitarian principles, and ensuring the consistent and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip.

He also commended Japan's supportive position and advocacy for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as demonstrated by its recent vote in favour of the Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire for the remainder of Ramadan.

The Japanese envoy commended Jordan's efforts to stop the aggression, protect civilians, facilitate the delivery of aid into Gaza and promote regional security, stability and peace.



