Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

27.03.2024 / 19:36 CET/CEST

71.35 percent of total shares respectively 92.11 percent of all shares registered in the share registrar with voting rights were represented at today's 61st Annual General Meeting of Intershop Holding AG. All proposals tabled by the Board of Directors were approved. The resolutions included:

Payment of an ordinary dividend of CHF 27.50 per share on 4th April 2024 (ex-date: 2nd April 2024)

Re-election of Ernst Schaufelberger and Dr. Christoph Nater and election of Dr. Gregor Bucher to the Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee

Re-election of Ernst Schaufelberger as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Approval of the total maximum compensation for the Board of Directors and the management team Approval of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, including a one-for-five share split and the introduction of a capital band The share split will be implemented on 10th April 2024 (ex-date). The term of office of all elected representatives ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. During the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Ernst Schaufelberger was appointed chairman of the Remuneration Committee. Contact Simon Haus, CEO Company portrait Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2023, its portfolio included 43 properties with a lettable area of approx. 502,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential. Agenda 27/08/2024 Publication of half-year report 20234 with online presentation for media and financial analysts Download Press release (PDF)

Language: English Company: Intershop Holding AG Giessereistrasse 18 8031 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41 44 5441000 Fax: +41 44 5441001 Internet: ISIN: CH0273774791 Valor: 27377479 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange



