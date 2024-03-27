Top Events Of The Day: AAP's Door-To-Door Campaign, Exchanges To Rollout T+0, LS Polls Phase 1 Nomination Papers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: HC extends interim protection to Byju Raveendran till March 28. Amid the Bangalore Water crisis, BWSSB is to conduct a water adalat on March 28. Akasa Air to operate the first international flight to Doha on March 28. Shriram Finance to replace UPL in Nifty50 from March 28 to organize door to door campaign to invite people for a grand rally: On March 21, Arvind Kejriwal was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding an investigation into money laundering linked with the defunct excise policy. He remains under ED custody until Thursday central agency alleges that the AAP national convenor solicited kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favorable treatment. Additionally, the ED has accused Kejriwal of being the primary instigator and a key participant in implementing the policy, in collaboration with other AAP leaders, ministers, and individuals, on Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court granted Kejriwal six days of custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scandal. This custody period extends until March 28, subsequent to his arrest on March 21 polls Phase 1 Election nomination papers to be scrutinised Mar 28: In the initial phase on April 19, voting will take place in a total of 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 States and Union Territories (UTs). The deadline for nominations in Phase 1 is March 27 for all 20 States and UTs, except Bihar, where it's March 28 due to a festival scrutiny of nomination papers will occur on March 28, but for Bihar, it's scheduled for March 30. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 20, whereas for Bihar, it's April 2.SEBI to roll out beta version of T+0 settlement: In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) guidelines, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced plans to launch a beta version of the T+0 settlement system. The BSE stated in a notice on Friday that the beta version of the T+0 settlement will be introduced on March 28, 2024, which falls on Thursday next week. Furthermore, the BSE clarified that following the introduction of the beta version of T+0 settlement, all charges and fees applicable to T+1 settled securities, such as Transaction Charges, STT, and Regulatory/Turnover Fees, will also apply to T+0 settled securities extends interim protection to Byju Raveendran till today: The Karnataka High Court prolonged the temporary safeguard provided to edtech company Byju's until March 28. This extension shields founder Byju Raveendran from any potential removal in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) by investors Bengaluru Water crisis BWSSB to conduct water adalat: The Bengaluru's water adalat will hear grievances related to waterbilling, delays in domestic connection, delays in water supply, and sanitary connection among other issues Air to operate first international flight to Doha: On March 28, 2024, Akasa Air will launch its inaugural international flight from Mumbai to Doha, marking its entry into the global aviation arena. This achievement makes Akasa Air the first Indian airline to commence overseas operations within an impressive timeframe of only 19 months since its establishment Finance to replace UPL in Nifty50: Shriram Finance is set to replace UPL in the Nifty 50 index. This announcement was made by the NSE, confirming Shriram Finance's inclusion in the Nifty 50 while replacing UPL. The adjustments to the index will be implemented on March 28, 2024. Furthermore, Jio Financial Services is slated to join the Nifty Next 50 index Court to hear Gyanvapi plea on Mar 28: The fast-track court, presided over by a civil judge (senior division), has scheduled March 28 as the upcoming date for the hearing of a petition filed by Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari, a resident of Lohta. Ansari seeks to be included as a party in original suit no. 610/1991 titled“Ancient Idol of Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid and others.”Xiaomi's electric car will launch in China on Mar 28: Chinese mobile-phone maker Xiaomi will launch its first electric vehicle this month, a four-door tech-laden sedan that it hopes will capture interest at a time when EV sales in China are slowing and a host of competitors are cutting prices Bhatt to host her first charity gala in London: Alia Bhatt is preparing to host a grand event! The multi-talented actor, producer, and entrepreneur will be hosting her inaugural Hope Gala in London. According to a source familiar with her team, Alia will lead the event, scheduled for March 28, in collaboration with the Mandarin Oriental hotel group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

