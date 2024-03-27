Global Parliamentary Leaders Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GENEVA, Mac 28 (NNN-XINHUA) – The situation in Gaza was top of the agenda at the 148th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) here, yesterday.

On the last day of the Assembly, IPU President, Tulia Ackson and Secretary-General, Martin Chungong, issued a joint statement on behalf of the global parliamentary community, calling for“an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

They urged the relevant authorities on all sides” to take“urgent action to alleviate the suffering of the people in the region, including women, children and the elderly, who have been caught up in the fighting.”

They also called for the“immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

The statement also emphasised the importance of upholding international humanitarian law and reiterated the leaders' strong disapproval of violence directed towards civilians.– NNN-XINHUA

