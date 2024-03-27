FM Calls Pakistani Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi made a phone call on Wednesday to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, congratulating him on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.Safadi expressed his hope to work with Minister Zardari to build on and enhance the distinguished fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries in all fields, in implementation of the directives of the two leaderships.Minister Zardari reciprocated Safadi's affirmation of his keenness to expand cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan, strengthen fraternal relations, and continue coordination on regional and international issues in a way that serves the interests of the two countries.The two ministers discussed regional developments and ways to stop the raging war on the Gaza Strip, ensure the protection of civilians, respect the rules of international law and international humanitarian law, and the need to deliver sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip.The two ministers stressed the importance of building on the decision adopted by the Security Council calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the holy month of Ramadan.