Canadian Military Shows Training Of Ukrainian Military Engineers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Canada showed how its servicemen are training Ukrainian military engineers the skills required on the battlefield.

This is stated on the page of Canada's Operation UNIFIER on X , as seen by Ukrinform.

"Our Combat Engineers know how to navigate chaos on the battlefield. We are teaching the members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine how to embrace this chaos and use it to their advantage as they defend Ukraine from the unprovoked Russian aggression," the posting reads.

It should be recalled that as part of Operation UNIFIER conceived in 2015, Canadian instructors have trained more than 40,000 Ukrainian recruits. After Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors withdrew from the territory of Ukraine before resuming training for Ukrainian servicemen on the territory of the UK, Poland, and Latvia.