Kharkiv Bombing: 18 Residential Buildings Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on March 27, a total of 18 residential buildings sustained damage.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"As of now, we also have 18 damaged residential buildings and more than 800 shattered windows – we will provide final figures tomorrow, after completing the survey of the neighborhood," the mayor said.

According to the mayor, emergency and recovery works are continuing.

Zelensky on Russian attack targeting: at least 19 people injured, one killed

"First of all, we restore windows in the apartments where, despite everything, people decided to stay. All residents of damaged buildings have been offered accommodation in municipal dormitories. We thank everyone who continue to work on the spot: rescuers, law enforcers, volunteers, and psychologists," said Terekhov.

Attack on Kharkiv / Photo: Vyacheslav Madievskyi, Ukrinform

As reported, around March 27, around 16:00 local time, explosions rang out in Kharkiv - the Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district. Two houses were partially destroyed, at least 14 more residential buildings, a hospital, and an educational facility were damaged. A man who was out in the street near the impact site was killed, 19 people were injured, including four children (13 were hospitalized).

According to the police and prosecutor's office, the Russians employed two UMPB D-30 (300mm gliding bombs), likely releasing them from bombers.