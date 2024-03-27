Bologna's Leaning Tower To Be Secured With Pisa Scaffolding

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bologna's leaning tower will be secured with scaffolding fromthe Leaning Tower of Pisa as part of moves to stop it from fallingover completely, Mayor Matteo Lepore told a press conference on theproject Wednesday, Azernews reports, citingANSA.

"Once the steel scaffolding already used in Pisa are installedthe Garisenda (tower) will go from the yellow phase (of relativedanger) and will be secured, entering the green phase," hesaid.

The Italian culture ministry has earmarked five million euro tofix the Bologna tower, which has been cordoned off amid fears itmay topple.

The work to repair and secure the Garisenda tower will run untilJune 2026.

The Garisenda is one of two towers standing side by side in theheart of Bologna, and among the main symbols of the Emiliancapital.

The 48m Garisenda, which stands alongside the 97m and straightTorre degli Asinelli, is in a worrying state of stability, theministry said in October.