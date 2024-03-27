               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russians Shell Ukrainsk In Donetsk Region, Injured Reported


3/27/2024 3:10:01 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck the center of Ukrainsk, Donetsk region, injuring two people and damaging dozens of residential buildings.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to rescuers, 29 apartment buildings and a retail facility were damaged.

Read also: Nearly 100 more residents evacuated from Donetsk region

Two garages also caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

As reported, the Russian army attacked Derhachi, Kharkiv region. The enemy shelling destroyed private houses and injured four civilians.

MENAFN27032024000193011044ID1108029613

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search