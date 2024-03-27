11 Palestinians Martyred, Others Wounded In Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli occupation aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes Wednesday on multiple areas in the Gaza Strip, including Rafah city, resulted in killing 11 Palestinians and injuring dozens of them, according to Palestine News and Info Agency (Wafa).

Meanwhile, other Palestinians were wounded in an airstrike that targeted a house of other family in Rafah, Wafa reported, pointing out that two persons were shot by Israeli snipers lurking in the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza when those Palestinians were waiting the distribution of humanitarian aid whose wounds were described as critical.

The Israeli occupation forces so far broke into Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and arrested several medical personnel and displaced persons, ordering the rest to leave.