New Eco-Friendly 100 Acre Textile Park Mooted For Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Mar 27 (KNN) A state-of-the-art textile industry park aimed at addressing pollution challenges is set to come up near Ahmedabad.

Developed by Rupam Eco Green Textile Park, the Rs 500 crore facility will span 100 acres in Mahijadi village and incorporate cutting-edge environmental infrastructure.

A key highlight is a 6 MLD (million liters per day) Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system - an advanced wastewater treatment process that recycles water and eliminates liquid waste discharge. This will enable 96 per cent water recovery and reuse, saving a massive 17 crore liters of water per month - equivalent to the needs of 30,000 people.

"The ZLD system ensures we tackle pollution issues head-on. Wastewater reuse and low groundwater extraction align this project with sustainability goals of achieving zero-waste and net-zero outcomes," said Nandan Shah, chairman of Rupam Eco Green Textile Park. Shah added that basic infrastructure will be completed within a year, after which the park plans to set up an additional 6 MLD ZLD facility to further bolster its green credentials.

Lauding the project, Prashant Patel, President of FISME (Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises) told KNN,“This is an exemplary industry-led initiative that deserves widespread acclaim. Being the second such industrial park near Ahmedabad incorporating sustainable design, it reduces the burden on the government while providing MSMEs with well-planned, utilities-equipped land to focus on their core operations.”

“Such innovative industrial parks chart a welcome path towards an environmentally conscious future,” added Patel, a prominent Gujarat-based entrepreneur who heads R.K. Synthetics Ltd (Ahmedabad) and Prashant Industries (Surat).

The state had previously facilitated the Vibrant Industrial Park near Khambhat to provide a similar sustainable hub for chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

The new textile park is expected to attract around 50 textile processing units, generating numerous employment opportunities. This comes as a major boost for Ahmedabad's textile industry which has seen some units shut for two years due to stringent pollution norms.

Ahmedabad is a leading cotton textile hub with over 800 units having an installed fabric processing capacity exceeding 3,500 million meters annually. The eco-friendly park promises to offer a sustainable solution while continuing to drive growth in this vital industrial sector.

