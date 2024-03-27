Arab Ambassadors Convey Urgent Plea For Action To German Federal President

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Berlin / PNN /



Following a pivotal meeting with His Excellency Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Pales Ambassador Laith Arafeh, speaking on behalf of his Arab counterparts, addressed pressing concerns regarding the ongoing Israeli aggression and its devastating impact on the Palestinian population in Gaza.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to engage in dialogue with President Steinmeier, Ambassador Arafeh emphasized the dire situation unfolding in Gaza, where over 32,000 innocent Palestinians, including more than 12,000 children, have fallen victim to the conflict. This staggering toll represents an unprecedented level of suffering and loss in the region's history, underscoring the urgent need for intervention.

During the discussions, critical topics such as the immediate necessity for a ceasefire, the urgent provision of humanitarian aid to address rampant hunger, and the alarming escalation of violence by settlers and expansion of settlements were thoroughly examined. Additionally, there was a concerted focus on the imperative of pursuing a political resolution that brings an end to the Israeli occupation, paving the way for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution.

President Steinmeier underscored the importance of collective action, emphasizing that success can only be achieved through unity and cooperation.

In response, Ambassador Arafeh concurred, acknowledging the paramount significance of collaborative efforts in addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the region.