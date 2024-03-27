Dozens Of Civilians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN /
Scores of civilians were killed, and others were wounded today in a barrage of Israeli airstrikes that targeted several areas in the Gaza Strip.
Medical sources reported that 11 civilians were killed, and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house for the Dhair family in the city of Rafah.
Furthermore, in an Israeli fighter jet targeted a house belonging to al-Hamayda family in the city, causing several injuries among its residents.
Israeli tanks stationed near the Kuwait Roundabout area in Gaza City, north of the Strip, opened a barrage of gunfire towards a group of civilians while they were waiting for humanitarian aid, critically wounding two.
The Israeli occupation forces raided al-Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, detained a number of medical personnel and displaced persons who sought refugee inside the hospital.
The soldiers also ordered a number of civilians to evacuate the hospital.
