(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The new

Cruise Terminal in Amador

was inaugurated Tuesday with an investment of

$206 million.

The Panama terminal is equipped with the highest tourist and customs standards to provide visitors with a comfortable and safe experience. This megaproject contributes to perfecting Panama's positioning as the country with the best maritime and air connectivity in

Latin America and the Caribbean, which constitutes an insurmountable competitive advantage in favor of the economic and human development of our country.

The new cruise port, strategically located at the entrance to the

Panama Canal, operates under the concept of“home port”; That is, a base port increasing the competitive advantages of Panama as the“hub of hubs” of the Americas.

This

88-hectare

work is an integral part of the

Amador Development Plan, created to boost the economy by taking advantage of the strategic geographical location of Panama along with the natural beauty of our country.

