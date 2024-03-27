World Oral Health Day Awareness Initiatives By Haleon Launched In Collaboration With World Dental Federation (FDI)

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) To commemorate World Oral Health Day, celebrated each year on March 20th, Sensodyne, the No.1 dentist-recommended brand for sensitive teeth , partnered with the World Dental Federation (FDI) and its affiliated associations to host an awareness event. The event shed light on the paramount importance of oral health and its direct impact on overall well-being.

Asif Alavi, General Manager of North Africa at Haleon, said:“We are excited to host this event and dedicated to empowering dental health professionals and students through training and education to increase awareness for better everyday health. At Haleon, we are committed to finding new and innovative solutions for better oral health for our consumers.”

World Oral Health Day marks the initiation of campaigns by the World Dental Federation worldwide, aiming to spread accurate information about oral diseases. This is particularly important due to the alarming prevalence of such issues. Recent reports reveal that roughly 3.5 billion people worldwide experience oral diseases in their lifetime, with tooth sensitivity in Egypt affecting 3 out of 5 individuals and 1 in 3 suffering from gum bleeding during routine teeth cleaning. Sensodyne responds to this by actively engaging in large-scale awareness campaigns, emphasizing the connection between oral health and overall well-being, and providing solutions for tooth sensitivity and oral care, particularly with their Sensodyne range, which includes products like Sensodyne Rapid Action, provides effective relief from teeth sensitivity in 60 seconds***

Dr. Nahawand Sabet, a consultant in dentistry, and maxillofacial surgery, a member of the World Dental Federation (FDI) council, and its representative in Africa, stated:“World Oral Health Day holds immense significance as it strives to reduce the burden of oral diseases that impact individuals and pose a major health concern for many, affecting their quality of life. Therefore, we are delighted to have taken part in this important event, attended by 250 prominent dentists in Egypt, along with expert speakers delivering key awareness messages. I'd like to emphasize that most oral diseases can be prevented through proper oral hygiene practices, including brushing teeth twice a day.”

Given the importance of addressing these issues within Egyptian society, Haleon Egypt has taken proactive steps to prioritize safety and health of its citizens. This includes a comprehensive country tour encompassing over twenty dental colleges across various governorates including Cairo, Alexandria, the Delta, Upper Egypt, and the Canal cities across the month of March. On World Oral Health Day, Haleon Egypt launched an educational program tailored for dentists, featuring a series of online seminars throughout the year, with the initial phase offering credit hours accredited by the American Dental Association.