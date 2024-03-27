Green Tent Calls For Developing Arab Institutions To Empower People With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Green Tent of the "A Flower Each Spring" program held a symposium to discuss the importance of developing academic, training, and vocational institutions and private sector institutions in the Arab world to empower people with disabilities, especially in light of the obstacles that prevent their integration into society.

A group of experts and researchers working in the field of disability from inside and outside Qatar discussed several topics such as the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), Arab countries' role in the CRPD, the contribution of academic and training institutions for people with disabilities to the needs of the labor market, the role of modern technology in facilitating the integration into the labor market, and the availability of proper infrastructure for people with disabilities.

Moderated by Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajri, head of the A Flower Each Spring program, participants said that people with disabilities deal with the stereotype of needing help and sympathy while it's more important to help them overcome difficulties and give them equal opportunities. Society needs to empower and integrate them and believe in their abilities.

The participants pointed out the importance of assistive technology programs as valuable tools that greatly improve the lives of people with disabilities, help them live independent lives, and ensure their effective participation in society.

They also highlighted the importance of education, training, and providing job opportunities for graduate students and individuals with disabilities and enhancing educational and vocational support to bridge the gap between people with various disabilities and the labor market. Academic institutions are important in enabling them to meet the needs of the labor market, creating specially designed educational programs, as well as focusing on vocational training and comprehensive practices.

The CRPD holds great importance as it affirms the rights of people with disabilities and strengthens the commitment of countries to protect and empower them. Participants said that the failure of some countries in the Arab world to implement this is due to the lack of budget, lack of confidence in the abilities of people with disabilities, the spread of the idea that this group only needs compassion, the absence of binding national legislation, and the lack of specialized cadres.

The Convention affirms the right of people with disabilities to be recognized as people before the law, guarantees them personal freedom and security, calls for providing means of resorting to judicial systems like everyone else, and ensures that they are not subjected to neglect or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

The participants recommended developing policies and programs to ensure the appropriate rehabilitation of people with disabilities, spreading awareness of their rights, encouraging society to respect these rights, providing them with the necessary services such as health care, education, and rehabilitation, providing the necessary protection and support, ensuring their rights and enabling them to participate fully in society, as well as providing proper infrastructure to meet their needs.

The symposium highlighted Qatar's role in this regard. The country has paid attention to caring for people with disabilities by joining related international agreements, granting them special certificates and cards to facilitate their access to their rights stipulated in the law, and providing appropriate infrastructure which is important to establish equality and ensuring full participation in all social activities and events.

Proper infrastructure helps their access to basic services, encourages work and professional integration, provides educational and awareness means to the community about disability issues and helps implement legislation and policies related to them.

The participants reviewed Qatar's infrastructure and its accessible design, in addition to the stadiums and football fields, all proving the great care that the country has for people with disabilities. (QNA)

MENAFN27032024000067011011ID1108028838